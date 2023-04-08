StockNews.com Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.70.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

