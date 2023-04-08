Stratis Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $88.04 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.38 or 0.06666847 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017769 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,870,891 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.