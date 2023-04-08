Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $159,921.19

Substratum (SUB) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $159,921.19 and approximately $2.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:



Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,027.41 or 1.00021009 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036641 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

