Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $160,008.14 and $3.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036641 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

