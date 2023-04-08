Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 15 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $28.95 on Friday, reaching $1,500.92. The company had a trading volume of 96,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,488. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,497.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,406.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

