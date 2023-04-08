Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 305 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. 702,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,735,307. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.