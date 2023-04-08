Suncoast Equity Management Buys 75 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.28. 363,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day moving average is $332.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.68 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

