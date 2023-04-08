Suncoast Equity Management Has $27.64 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 5.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.38 on Friday, reaching $446.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.38. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $498.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.