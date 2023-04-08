Suncoast Equity Management Invests $379,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.40. The company had a trading volume of 128,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,572. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.35. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

