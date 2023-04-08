Suncoast Equity Management Sells 2,010 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 3.7% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $641.66. 318,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,231. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $596.06. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.