Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Trading 2.1% Higher

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 84,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 147,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$29.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

