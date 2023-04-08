Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 85.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

