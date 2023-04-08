T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

