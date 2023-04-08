Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

