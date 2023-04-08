Talanx (ETR:TLX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €42.98 ($46.72) and last traded at €42.82 ($46.54). 67,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.68 ($46.39).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Talanx Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Articles

