Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.69. Talkspace shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 72,375 shares trading hands.

Talkspace Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Talkspace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 5,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

