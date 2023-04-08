Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at TD Securities

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Talon Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$314.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Talon Metals has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$123,000.00. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

