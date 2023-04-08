Tangible (TNGBL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.86 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $89.86 million and $4,173.57 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.7191694 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,700.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

