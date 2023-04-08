TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.57.

TCRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

TCRR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.93. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.76). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 103,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 473,025 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

