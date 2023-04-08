TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.58.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

