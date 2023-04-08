Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.00

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.00 and traded as high as C$91.05. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$91.04, with a volume of 4,009 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$710.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teck Resources

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,933.21. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

