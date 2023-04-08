Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.93. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 8,825,405 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

