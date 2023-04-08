Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $25.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.2417 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.94%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

