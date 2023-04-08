Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of TLSNY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

