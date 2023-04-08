Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0644 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of TLSNY opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.49.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.