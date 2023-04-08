Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 259,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

