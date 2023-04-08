Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,988. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.