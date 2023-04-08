Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $15.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,825 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,749,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997,014. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

