Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $318.05. 46,916,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,752,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.44 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

