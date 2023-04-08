Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.33. 9,567,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The company has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

