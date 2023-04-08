Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $171.27. 787,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.