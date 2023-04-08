Tenset (10SET) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Tenset has a market cap of $95.21 million and $171,084.08 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00339316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,080,478 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

