Terra (LUNA) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $332.64 million and $217.16 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

