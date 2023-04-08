Terra Price Reaches $1.26 (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00004501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $307.27 million and $26.87 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003505 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

