Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.74.

Tesla stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

