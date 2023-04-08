Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $17.82 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004867 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 954,809,051 coins and its circulating supply is 933,541,939 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

