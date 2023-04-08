The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.0 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$67.48 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$88.30. The stock has a market cap of C$80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

