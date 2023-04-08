The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,064.76

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,064.76 ($13.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($13.35). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,065 ($13.23), with a volume of 53,774 shares trading hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,833.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,064.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,020.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. The Brunner Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23,333.33%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.