The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

