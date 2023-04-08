The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after buying an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,155,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,965,908. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

