The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Down 1.2%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.02). Approximately 234,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 105,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.04).

The City Pub Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.44 million, a PE ratio of -8,250.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The City Pub Group

In related news, insider Richard Prickett purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,374.07). 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

