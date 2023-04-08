The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 0.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $259.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,822. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $261.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

