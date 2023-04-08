The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

