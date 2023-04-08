Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $610.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $615.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $575.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.18. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

