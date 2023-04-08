Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Down 0%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. 245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.