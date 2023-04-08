Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $138.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $156.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

