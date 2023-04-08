Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Times China (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Times China from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Times China alerts:

Times China Stock Performance

TMPPF stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Times China has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

Times China Company Profile

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Times China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Times China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.