Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,125 shares of company stock worth $2,331,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.