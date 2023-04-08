Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,008 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Shares of CVS opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

