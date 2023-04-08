Tower Bridge Advisors Has $10.81 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average is $286.35. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

