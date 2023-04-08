Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

